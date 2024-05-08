Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,434,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Marriott International worth $323,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $481,621,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,665 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,028 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,487.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 345,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,856,000 after purchasing an additional 323,500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2,023.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,668,000 after buying an additional 129,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $235.24. 414,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,162. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.13 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 in the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. Mizuho raised their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.