Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 130,371 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,348,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $344,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,669,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,531,000 after buying an additional 449,639 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,974.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,744,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,177 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,098,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,760,000 after purchasing an additional 374,702 shares during the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 459.2% during the third quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 1,973,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,909 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,926,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,604,000 after purchasing an additional 149,130 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VGK traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $67.98. 1,002,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,801. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.59. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $68.05.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

