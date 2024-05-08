Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Down 0.2%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $161.54 and last traded at $162.41. 1,553,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 8,384,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.35.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,164 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

