Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 398 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $284.65. 173,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,485. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $208.16 and a one year high of $291.40.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.