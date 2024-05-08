China Automotive Systems (CAAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. China Automotive Systems has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $159.16 million for the quarter.

Shares of CAAS stock remained flat at $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 6,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,201. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $105.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.47.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

