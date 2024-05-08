Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives $16.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.
CRSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 392.13 and a beta of 1.61.
Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $417.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.57 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.
