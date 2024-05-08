Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives $16.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

CRSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,429,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,884,000 after acquiring an additional 149,947 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 305,602 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 230,390 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,395,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 678,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,178,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after buying an additional 21,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 392.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $417.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.57 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

