Crestone Asset Management LLC Acquires 89,837 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 111.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 2.4% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,443,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,807,000. Finally, Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,450,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.71. 1,499,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,428. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.05.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1932 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.