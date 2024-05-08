Crestone Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,519 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 6.9% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $30,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,448,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,746,000 after buying an additional 705,607 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 600,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,072,000 after buying an additional 40,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 4,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.45. 4,129,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,863,725. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.09. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

