CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in CVS Health by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,199,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,829,027. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.09.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.