Danimer Scientific Stock Set to Split on Friday, May 10th (NYSE:DNMR)

Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Free Report) are scheduled to split on Friday, May 10th. The 4-3 split was announced on Friday, May 10th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 10th.

Danimer Scientific Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE DNMR opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. Danimer Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $95.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.62.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 333.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Danimer Scientific from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 92,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 46,580 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 33.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Further Reading

