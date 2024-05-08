DATA Communications Management (DCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect DATA Communications Management to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.04). DATA Communications Management had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of C$129.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.85 million.

DATA Communications Management Stock Performance

TSE:DCM opened at C$3.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55. DATA Communications Management has a 52-week low of C$2.42 and a 52-week high of C$3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$168.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 3.55.

DATA Communications Management Company Profile

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers DCMFlex for workflow management; digital asset management software; PRSNL, an end-to-end solution for creating personalized videos; OptiChanl helps you automate complex location-based brick and mortar advertising, including retail marketing and visual merchandising; MKTGFLO supports end-to-end creation, planning and execution of multichannel marketing; digital signage; and print and communication management.

