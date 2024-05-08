DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

KTF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.47. 99,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,495. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.