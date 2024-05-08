Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,775. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

