Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NCDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE NCDL traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $17.67. 8,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,471. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 46.95% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
