Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NCDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE NCDL traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $17.67. 8,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,471. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 46.95% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NCDL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on NCDL

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.