Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.100-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Energizer also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.620-0.680 EPS.

ENR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Energizer from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.83.

ENR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $29.02. 37,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51. Energizer has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $37.32.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

