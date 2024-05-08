EOS (EOS) Price Hits $0.78 on Major Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 8th. EOS has a market cap of $882.96 million and $96.43 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001265 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001030 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001261 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001330 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,125,282,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,290,666 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

