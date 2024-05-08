Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a market cap of $448.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.89. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Herbst Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

