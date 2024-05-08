Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.78

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Everi in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Everi Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $682.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). Everi had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.93%. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Everi

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $363,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,078.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,143.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $363,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,078.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $729,000 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Everi during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Everi during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Featured Articles

