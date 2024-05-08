Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 million. On average, analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %
FENC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.19. 1,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,067. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.07 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.45.
FENC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.
