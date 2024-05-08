Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 million. On average, analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

FENC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.19. 1,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,067. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.07 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Activity at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $153,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 40,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $437,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,862.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $153,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 193,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,921 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

FENC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fennec Pharmaceuticals

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.