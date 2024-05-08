Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Finning International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FTT traded up C$0.22 on Wednesday, hitting C$42.45. 114,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,208. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. Finning International has a one year low of C$33.77 and a one year high of C$46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.01.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Finning International will post 3.9857007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Finning International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.63.

Insider Activity

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.14 per share, with a total value of C$108,420.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.14 per share, with a total value of C$108,420.00. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Featured Articles

