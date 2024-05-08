FY2024 EPS Estimates for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Lifted by Analyst

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $43.97 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $43.07. The consensus estimate for United Rentals’ current full-year earnings is $43.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $11.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $11.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $12.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $11.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $45.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $10.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $48.54 EPS.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.95 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on URI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.79.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $674.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $325.91 and a 12-month high of $732.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $683.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $592.43.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,713 shares of company stock worth $6,747,384 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in United Rentals by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

