Ganesh Kumar Sells 20,074 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) insider Ganesh Kumar sold 20,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $762,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Ganesh Kumar sold 6,695 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $253,941.35.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Ganesh Kumar sold 15,768 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $566,228.88.

On Thursday, March 21st, Ganesh Kumar sold 9,697 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $352,970.80.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Ganesh Kumar sold 9,071 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $319,117.78.

NYSE:OFG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 120,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,807. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.08.

OFG Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $213.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 23.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on OFG Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

