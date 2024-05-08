Gerard E. Holthaus Sells 1,492 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.14, for a total value of $329,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,885,817.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FCN stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.86. 43,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,751. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.81 and a 52 week high of $232.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCN. Truist Financial increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 494.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

