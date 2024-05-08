Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 455,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 189,931 shares during the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 681.3% in the 4th quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 46,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 40,481 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,241,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,017,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1,201.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Global X MLP ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,637. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average is $45.96. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $40.22 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

