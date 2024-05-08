SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 2.5% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,724,000 after acquiring an additional 33,187 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,039,000 after buying an additional 1,502,655 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,796,000 after buying an additional 961,212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 399,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,889,000 after buying an additional 35,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 254,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,408,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $542.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,682. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $558.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

