Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.09

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.09 and last traded at $28.08, with a volume of 5147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 195,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 441,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 93.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,659,000.

