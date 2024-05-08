iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.96

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.96 and last traded at $89.90, with a volume of 12868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.44.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 760,039.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,383,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,272 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,312,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,650,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 724,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,313,000 after buying an additional 141,995 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 648,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after buying an additional 256,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,403,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

