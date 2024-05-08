HC Wainwright Cuts Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) Price Target to $2.00

Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 393.83% from the company’s previous close.

Apollomics Stock Up 0.6 %

Apollomics stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 52,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,394. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74. Apollomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.

Get Apollomics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apollomics stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 130,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Apollomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company's products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.