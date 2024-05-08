Head-To-Head Comparison: Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) vs. Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO)

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) and Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Palmer Square Capital BDC and Eightco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palmer Square Capital BDC 0 3 4 0 2.57 Eightco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Palmer Square Capital BDC currently has a consensus price target of $16.93, indicating a potential upside of 1.67%. Given Palmer Square Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Palmer Square Capital BDC is more favorable than Eightco.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palmer Square Capital BDC $112.22 million 4.84 $107.84 million N/A N/A Eightco $75.30 million 0.07 -$68.32 million N/A N/A

This table compares Palmer Square Capital BDC and Eightco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Palmer Square Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Eightco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Palmer Square Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Eightco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Eightco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Palmer Square Capital BDC and Eightco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palmer Square Capital BDC 96.09% 23.31% 9.23% Eightco -90.73% -512.05% -35.63%

Summary

Palmer Square Capital BDC beats Eightco on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

About Eightco

(Get Free Report)

Eightco Holdings Inc. provides inventory management and corrugated custom packaging solutions in North America and Europe. It manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc. and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc. in April 2023. Eightco Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Easton, Pennsylvania.

