Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 8th (AAF, ABCL, ACCD, AMBC, ANET, APEI, APTV, ART, ATSG, AUDC)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 8th:

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 93 ($1.17) to GBX 105 ($1.32). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $8.00 to $7.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $17.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) had its price target increased by Compass Point from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $306.00 to $349.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $17.00 to $20.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $92.00 to $94.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARHT Media (CVE:ART) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$0.20 to C$0.13.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $16.00 to $18.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $308.00 to $381.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $32.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $28.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $32.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $33.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target reduced by HSBC Holdings plc from $4.10 to $3.80. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $2.50 to $2.75. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3.50 to $3.25. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $3.75 to $3.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $43.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $64.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$330.00 to C$310.00.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $22.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $34.00 to $37.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $35.00 to $37.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$4.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$4.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.60 to C$2.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$3.25. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $167.00 to $169.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$14.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $110.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $120.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $152.00 to $145.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$19.50 to C$19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$20.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $34.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $48.00 to $40.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $33.00 to $32.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$28.50 to C$32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $34.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from C$18.90 to C$19.80.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $79.00 to $81.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$11.50.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) was given a C$18.00 price target by analysts at Acumen Capital.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$17.25 to C$17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from C$56.00 to C$59.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$49.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$48.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$54.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$49.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $27.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target increased by Colliers Securities from C$200.00 to C$220.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$220.00 to C$230.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$201.00 to C$225.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$200.00 to C$225.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$190.00 to C$205.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its price target trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc from $16.80 to $15.90. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $2.50 to $2.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $72.00 to $71.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $28.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $90.00 to $92.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$247.00 to C$261.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$226.00 to C$243.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$250.00 to C$258.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $13.00 to $24.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) had its price target boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $160.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from C$16.40 to C$20.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $14.00 to $16.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $563.00 to $652.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $397.00 to $381.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $11.00 to $7.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$1.65 to C$1.40.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $38.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $284.00 to $272.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $42.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $23.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $53.00 to $63.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $23.00 to $15.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $60.00 to $52.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $49.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $57.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $66.00 to $65.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $15.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $80.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$6.50 to C$7.50.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $35.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $46.00 to $43.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$52.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $40.00 to $41.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $36.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $27.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $22.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $90.00 to $85.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price cut by Compass Point from $28.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$7.00.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$5.75 to C$6.50.

V2X (NYSE:VVX) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $55.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $350.00 to $358.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,250 ($28.27) to GBX 2,150 ($27.01). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $38.00 to $39.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$205.00 to C$212.00.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$196.00.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$222.00 to C$235.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price cut by HSBC Holdings plc from $230.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

