Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Hookipa Pharma to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 405.28%. The business had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million. On average, analysts expect Hookipa Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.05.

HOOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, March 25th.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

