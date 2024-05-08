Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.64% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 43.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,337,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:EJUL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,286. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $88.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

