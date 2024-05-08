iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Acquired by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,620. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

