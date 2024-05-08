iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 65,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $82.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,756 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.89.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.