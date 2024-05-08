Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Sells 426 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,674,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,422,000 after purchasing an additional 395,462 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,363,000 after buying an additional 2,579,005 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.31. The company had a trading volume of 797,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,476. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $62.24.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

