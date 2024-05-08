iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stock Position Raised by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFLO. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 667,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 275,419 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 295,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,948,000 after purchasing an additional 52,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 118,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 34,054 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO remained flat at $50.53 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,779. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

