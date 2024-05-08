Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,330 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.19. The company had a trading volume of 257,824 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.73 and its 200 day moving average is $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

