J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $8.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance
Shares of JBHT opened at $168.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.93. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $160.07 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.24.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
