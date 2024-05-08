Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.22.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.34. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Jack in the Box by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,342,000 after buying an additional 425,079 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $11,424,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 840.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 129,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 115,972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 678.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 91,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,786,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.