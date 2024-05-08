Keller Group (LON:KLR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,150.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,150 ($14.45) and last traded at GBX 1,148 ($14.42), with a volume of 1618605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,142 ($14.35).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.33) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on KLR
Keller Group Stock Performance
Keller Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 31.30 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Keller Group’s payout ratio is 3,719.01%.
Insider Transactions at Keller Group
In other news, insider Kerry Porritt sold 10,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,006 ($12.64), for a total transaction of £108,476.98 ($136,277.61). 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Keller Group
Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Keller Group
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.