Keller Group (LON:KLR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,150.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,150 ($14.45) and last traded at GBX 1,148 ($14.42), with a volume of 1618605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,142 ($14.35).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.33) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Keller Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KLR

Keller Group Stock Performance

Keller Group Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,035.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 905.03. The company has a market capitalization of £833.06 million, a P/E ratio of 943.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 31.30 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Keller Group’s payout ratio is 3,719.01%.

Insider Transactions at Keller Group

In other news, insider Kerry Porritt sold 10,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,006 ($12.64), for a total transaction of £108,476.98 ($136,277.61). 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keller Group

(Get Free Report)

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.