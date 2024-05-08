MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.67-1.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $856.91 million. MKS Instruments also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.670-1.190 EPS.

MKS Instruments stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.38. 634,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.93. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $135.51.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 50.80%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.75.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $4,051,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $4,051,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 7,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $910,737.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,284,147.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,776 shares of company stock worth $6,226,307 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

