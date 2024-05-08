KOK 24-Hour Volume Reaches $272,736.35 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $272,736.35 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KOK has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011497 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001492 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,108.33 or 1.00165327 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012908 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008312 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000057 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.003226 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $238,257.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

