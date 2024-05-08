Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LILA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 344,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Latin America news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at $235,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 106,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $747,231.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,827,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,705,021.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,220,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,512 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.