Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LILA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 344,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Report on LILA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Latin America news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at $235,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 106,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $747,231.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,827,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,705,021.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,220,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,512 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

