Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 21.1 %

NASDAQ:AOSL traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,915. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $763.22 million, a P/E ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 2.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 14,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $325,428.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,496.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 14,292 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $325,428.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,496.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,649 shares of company stock valued at $920,392 in the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

