Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMMD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,576,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,254,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 344,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 98,731 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,434,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,201,000 after buying an additional 92,944 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,630,000.

Shares of SMMD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.61. 27,289 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average of $59.98.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

