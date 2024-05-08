Lincoln National Corp Purchases New Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FELG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $445,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA FELG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.54. 26,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,111. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

