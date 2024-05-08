LSV Asset Management Buys New Shares in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 254,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,125,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.22% of Kilroy Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRC opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.30. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.14%.

KRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

