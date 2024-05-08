Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.450-8.160 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott Vacations Worldwide also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.45-8.16 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.63.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE VAC traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.92. 340,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,781. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.85. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $134.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.34.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.64%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

