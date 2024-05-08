V2X (NYSE:VVX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.17 million. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. V2X updated its FY24 guidance to $3.85-4.20 EPS.

V2X Stock Up 0.8 %

VVX stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $50.32. 29,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,976. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 0.68. V2X has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.78.

Get V2X alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VVX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About V2X

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.