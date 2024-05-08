Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,868. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.